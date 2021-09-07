Hiawatha Elementary School has announced its Horizon Award Nominee.
Principal Paul Carver said Mrs. Jackie Meyer, a fourth-grade teacher, who was nominated to represent USD 415 for this year’s Horizon Award.
The Kansas Horizon Award program identifies and recognizes representatives of excellent teaching in the elementary and secondary classrooms of the state. The mission of the program is to recognize exemplary first-year teachers who perform in a way that distinguishes them as outstanding.
Carver said Mrs. Meyer is an example of how excellence will overcome any challenges. "Despite beginning her career in the midst of COVID, Mrs. Meyer’s talents still were evident," he said. "From developing a classroom of positive relationships to ensuring the academic needs of her students were met in a variety of learning modes, Mrs. Meyer did an excellent job. For these reasons and many more, we are excited to have Mrs. Meyer represent our school at the state level."
Candidates nominated for the Horizon Award then complete an application process where reviewers at the state level score the applications and select 32 teachers total from across the state.
"Our school is fortunate to have Mrs. Meyer staff serving our students," Carver said.
