Recently, Hiawatha was the focus of a fundraiser called Go Shout Love as one of our very own, Kyndra Lay, nominated the Krauter family to be the focus of this month’s fundraiser.
Lay was introduced to the organization through a photographer named Jessica Santo who happens to be the family relations coordinator for the organization Go Shout Love.
“I decided to nominate the Krauter’s because I know that this organization is filled with amazing people and amazing opportunities that they would benefit from," Lay explained. "I also have always watched Mady dance at dance recitals and it makes my heart so happy that she is able to enjoy that, despite her circumstances.”
The organization and the Krauter family was the focus of a recent high school basketball game halftime which explained to attendants the purpose behind the fundraiser and how they could help.
“Life with Mady is wonderful and she is amazing and I am forever blessed that God allowed me to be her mom, but it's hard," said Kim Krauter. "This fundraiser is less about the money that is being raised (don't get me wrong, the money is going to help us to do things for her sooner because we will have the extra funds), but more about awareness and love. As a family we don't like to define our lives by having a child with special needs. We still go about each day and face what life throws us."
When asked about her relationship with Lay, Krauter responded, “Kyndra was my student in the 6th grade. When I found out we were nominated, I was trying to figure out who would have nominated us and asked so many people. When Jessica told me it was Kyndra, honestly I cried, a lot. I was overwhelmed that a former student of mine cared about our family and wanted to help. I never realized that she was impacted by Mady and/or thought about her. So it was a huge shock. We will forever be grateful to Kyndra for her huge heart and selflessness.”
All funds raised for the month of January through this non-profit organization will go directly to the Krauter family and, while the organization will choose a new focus for the month of February, the family’s T-shirt design will remain on the site even longer. It was explained by Lay that anyone can nominate a family to be the focus of Go Shout Love, all they need to do is fill out a nomination form through the website.
“Everything is on Go Shout Love. The store features a variety of different t-shirts, the main one being the design that was specifically designed for that month’s featured kid, but they also keep on previous month’s t-shirt design on the website as well. They also sell books, cups, sweatshirts, crewnecks, and much more,” says Lay.
To help out the Krauter family, nominate a family you feel is qualified, or just to find out more about the organization, Lay implores you to, “buy something from the store and visit the Go Shout Love website to learn more about the amazing things it does for families all over the US!”
