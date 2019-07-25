A trip around Hiawatha’s schools will be a little smoother this year after thousands of feet of concrete have been poured on and around school properties, on roads, sidewalks and around the football field.
At the schools themselves, sidewalks have been repaired at the high school and middle school, along with concrete work at the entrance of the elementary school have all been completed since school began, while all of the school’s parking lots have also been re-sealed, as well.
Other major improvements have been going on around the schools as well. At the Hiawatha High School and Middle School campus, the city has been at work, also, completing a complete teardown and reconstruction of Oregon Street from First to South Morrill, and the entirety of South Morrill as it runs the length of the schools.
At Hiawatha Elementary School, AHRS crews are steadily working on Miami Street, which is now completed from 1st to 3rd Streets, including widened bus parking in front of the school. USD 415 Superintendent Lonnie Moser said earlier this week that he has spoken to City Administrator Mike Nichols, who has been assured that the Miami Street construction will be well past HES before the school year starts.
Football fans will notice upgrades at the stadium this fall, as concrete work has been completed around both sets of bleachers, as well as at the concession stand concourse, adding to the overall projected started with the new track last year. Moser also points out that interior work is continuing in the district, notably auditorium stage lighting at the high school, which is underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.