October is almost at an end, and that means one of Hiawatha’s most important holidays is coming up. That’s right! Halloween is just around the corner, and there are many different activities you can do to celebrate the spooktacular holiday!
One activity that you can do is trick or treating. For Friday the 28th, and Saturday the 29th, only, people can run around to houses and trick or treat for the night. You can dress up in whatever you want that night. Halloween is one of the few nights to be a completely different person in a fun way. And, hey, who doesn’t like free candy?
Another activity that you can do is watch some spooky movies. You can always have fun watching some cult classics such as Hocus Pocus, The Addams Family, Edward Scissorhands, or Beetlejuice. Horror films are always great to watch during the ghoulish season. Iconic ’70s and 80’s horror movies are usually the most watched, with films like The Shining, The Exorcist, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, and, of course, Halloween. Some of these terrifying films have haunted the nightmares of people for almost 45 years.
Halloween is a time for fun and entertainment. The Halloween Frolic in Hiawatha is the oldest parade in the nation. The modern Halloween parade was created by Elizabeth Krebs in 1914. Hiawatha doesn’t just host one, but two parades on Halloween day. The first parade is the Kiddie Parade, which takes place at 3 p.m. The second parade is the Grand Parade. The Grand Parade is one you can’t miss. So, on Monday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m., come to have some fun at the Halloween Frolic in Hiawatha.
Halloween is an important holiday for the city of Hiawatha. Hiawatha hosted the first Halloween parade in the United States. The Halloween Frolic has been a tradition since Elizabeth Krebs started the parade all the way back in 1914. Even if you don’t go to the parades, there is still a lot of enjoyment to do such as watching classic films and trick or treating. All in all, everybody should come and celebrate the great tradition of the Halloween Frolic on Halloween in Hiawatha, Kansas.
