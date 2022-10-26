Red Hawk logo

October is almost at an end, and that means one of Hiawatha’s most important holidays is coming up. That’s right! Halloween is just around the corner, and there are many different activities you can do to celebrate the spooktacular holiday!

One activity that you can do is trick or treating. For Friday the 28th, and Saturday the 29th, only, people can run around to houses and trick or treat for the night. You can dress up in whatever you want that night. Halloween is one of the few nights to be a completely different person in a fun way. And, hey, who doesn’t like free candy?

