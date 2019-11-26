Agriculture students at Highland have joined Collegiate Farm Bureau forming the Nineteenth student chapter in Kansas as of Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. The group held their first meeting, signed documents and met with the local Doniphan County Farm Bureau organization.
“We’re excited to welcome Highland Community College to our family of collegiate groups,” Terry Holdren, CEO/General Counsel of Kansas Farm Bureau, said. “Connecting young agricultural leaders with the larger piece of Kansas Farm Bureau is a valuable thread that will help all of us continue the strong tradition of agriculture in our state and nation.”
Collegiate Farm Bureau seeks to support student engagement in agriculture and develop future leaders in the agricultural industry. Chapter activities center around the mission of advocacy, education, and service.
“Getting out in the community and interacting with peers, producers and professionals in the agriculture industry give our students an edge. Forming these kinds of relationships early on, gaining skills in communication as well as practical knowledge gives our students a better start once they complete the program here at HCC,” said Darcie Gallagher, Instructor of Precision Agriculture.
Gallagher went on to say, “Farm Bureau will allow our students to be eligible for scholarships, attend conferences, interact with local, state and federal legislators, and compete in events.”
Chapter Officers include:
President – Ty Ellerman from Effingham
Vice President – Savannah Phillips from Holton
Secretary/Treasurer – Trinity Gomez from Topeka
Student Governing Association Representative – Belinda Ames from Onaga.
