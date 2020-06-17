Highland Community College has announced the President's and Dean's lists for the 2020 graduates.
President's list include students with a 4.0 GPA and Dean's are students with a 3.5 GPA.
Local students who made the President's List include:
Atchison: Jerome Bratton, Calev Cummins, Kathryn Galley, Ethan Hale, Harold Jimenezsaavedra, Dillon Korbitz, Agnes Lacey, Lorraine Megenity, Urmi Patel, Kelley Royer, Christopher Stephens, Jaclyn Vehlewald, Jaclyn Vehlewald, Dennis Wolfe
Axtell: Simon Schmitz and Abbygail Yunghans
Effingham: Shawn Boos, Philip Boyce, Victoria Caplinger, Daniel Chatman, Lisa Hurst, Cole Montgomery, Graci Postma, Fay Sternsdorff
Fairview: Cameron Broyles and Cassidy Goering
Hiawatha: Caleb Pilcher and Kevin Wright
Highland: Jennifer Edie, Alexis Wilson and Shayna Wilson
Lancaster: Brock Becker, Sarah immie and Kathy Scott
Leavenworth: Cole Blanke, Kalen Davidson, Adrian Naranjo, Nathan Wilburn
Muscotah: Clayton Higley
Sabetha: Rebecca Craig, Kristen Hartley, Nikole Kuenzi, Marissa Martinez, Olivia Meyer, Michael Nohl, Vivian Straham, Justin Wenger
Severance: Stetson Diveley and Derek Scheuerman
Seneca: Nathan Knapp
Troy: Kassidy Ashworth, Danielle Blanton-Collins, Marcus Martinez, Jacob Mott, Alicia Scholfield
Wetmore: Alyssa Keehn
Winchester: Teri Coppinger, Crystal Feldkamp, Audrey Peres
Local students who made the Dean's List include:
Atchison: Kristen Barnett, Michael Deware, Henry Fulk, Slater Kau, Manmoin Eulalie Kouadio, Molly Porter, George Thompson, James white, Conner Wilson
Axtell: Richard Meccico
Effingham: Makaea Forbes and Hayden George
Falls City: Randee Tisdel
Hiawatha: Emme Leupold and Doris Shopteese
Highland: Lacey Banks, Justin Clark, Samuel Midgete and Kinlee Whetstine
Lancaster: Amber Knudson, Kari Scholz and John Shufflebarger
Leavenwroth: John Beasley, Timmithy Cunningham, Johnathan Sanderson, Jessica Schmalstieg
Morrill: Jessica Perry
Muscotah: Hailee Miller
Sabetha: Logan Metzger and Taylor Talley
Seneca: Kylie Anderson, Stephanie Graf, Diane Kuhlman, Elizabeth Streit
Troy: Reid Jasper, John Jeschke and Dana Windmeyer
Valley Falls: Taylor Black
Wetmore: Patrick Brown
