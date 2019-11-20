The HCC Chorus and the HCC Lads & Lassies vocal groups have announced performances set for Thursday, Dec. 5 and Saturday, Dec. 7 both at 7:30 p.m. The concert will feature vocal performances from both groups with a festive holiday theme.
Performances are offered free of charge and the public is invited to attend. Concerts are held at Culbertson Auditorium on the Highland Campus in Highland, KS. The event will also be available via livestream at highlandcc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.