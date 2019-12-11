The Highland Community College Board of Trustees has awarded long-time instructor of agriculture, Clifford Hawk, the status of Faculty Emeritus. Hawk was honored with a reception Dec. 4 in Sabetha, where he resides.
Hawk retired from Highland Community College in 2018 after nearly 40 years of teaching. He attended eight institutions of higher education gathering over 230 credit hours, including graduating from Highland Community Junior College in 1975. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in animal science and agriculture from Missouri Western State College and a Masters in agricultural education from Kansas State University.
Having published research extensively in areas such as ag consulting and diversified farm management, Hawk is well-known for his professional knowledge in agriculture, sheep livestock and the industry in Kansas. Hawk, an influential person in his student lives, left a legacy on campus.
“Cliff gave more time and energy to our college than any other individual that I have known since I started at Highland. We appreciate the Board of Trustees giving him Faculty Emeritus status,” said Harry Moeller, Faculty Association President and Instructor of Biology at HCC.
