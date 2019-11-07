HIGHLAND — On Oct. 19 Highland hosted parents of current students, alumni, partners, donors, and friends of the agriculture program at an event in the College’s newly remodeled Agriculture Building. Guests were able to tour the agriculture building, meet current students in the program as well as see technology demonstrations.
In addition to hearing from faculty, Dr. George Kegode, Instructor of Agriculture and Darcie Gallagher, Instructor of Precision Ag, guests heard from our special guest speaker, Kenneth McCauley, ‘70. A local farmer in White Cloud, Kansas and current president of the Kansas Corn Commission, McCauley spoke about his years as a student.
“When I was a student at Highland there weren’t agriculture classes so I took all the science I could with Mr. Ken Babcock,” McCauley said of his time at Highland. “I am so happy to see now the opportunities that students have here now because of what the College has to offer and supporters of the program.”
McCauley also talked about the role of technology in agriculture. He said that, “new programs and technology that I see here at Highland are being implemented in every sector of the ag industry. It’s important to keep up to date with emerging tools that help producers grow and become even more efficient.”
Lunch, provided by the Bread Bowl of Hiawatha, was sponsored by Roger ’61 & Donna Caudle and the Bank of Highland. Guests were also treated to live music by Curtis Wayne Stroud, sponsored by Doniphan County Farm Bureau.
In addition, the HCC Foundation would like to thank their agriculture supporters: Ag Partners, AgJunction, Blue Valley Tele-Communications, Jere & Patty ’50 Bruning, Jerry ’63 & Wanda Bryan, Capstan Ag Systems, Jeff ’83 & Rebecca Farrar, Kanequip, Francis ’75 & Jane Kelsey, Hemisphere GNSS, Carol Hunninghake, Mike ’68 & Mary Patton, and Roger ’70 & Joyce Rush.
After the event, everyone was invited to the Oct. 19 football game where the Scotties took on Garden City Community College at Porter Family Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.