Lucas Hunziger, Director of Technical Education at Highland Community College Atchison Technical Center was recently recognized by the Kansas Board of Regents for excellence in Carl Perkins Career & Technical Education reporting. The award recognizes reporting and dedication within Kansas education institutions receiving Perkins funds. The award was one of two given in the state.
“This recognition is very validating. It shows us that what we are doing with reporting and documenting our use of Perkins funding is on the right path and we will continue down with that,” said Hunziger of the award.
The Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act, or Carl Perkins funding, focuses on improving the academic and technical achievements of students in career and technical education (CTE) programs in both high school and college.
Hunziger also noted, “technical education is exploding due to the demand for skilled employees. Highland offers programs that are meeting the needs of business and industry in the region.”
To learn more about career and technical training at Highland Community College visit highlandcc.edu.
