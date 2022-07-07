The Highland Community College (HCC) Library is one of 77 libraries to receive $20,000 in grant funds from the American Library Association (ALA) to purchase seven new laptops for student check-out and fifteen new computers for those without internet access.
Located in rural Northeast Kansas, the HCC Library serves students on the Highland campus and four additional locations across a nine-county service area and online. It is also part of a consortium with public libraries serving the communities in the region. Internet access, Wi-Fi, computers, new books and reliable resources are crucial to the success of all students the Library serves.
The ALA COVID Library Relief Fund grantees are academic, correctional, public, school, and tribal libraries from 32 states and Puerto Rico who suffered a substantial economic hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ALA COVID Library Relief Fund is one of the largest non-federal grant opportunities for libraries.
The American Library Association (ALA) is the foremost national organization providing resources to inspire library and information professionals to transform their communities through essential programs and services. For more than 140 years, the ALA has been the trusted voice for academic, public school, government and special libraries, advocating for the profession and the library’s role in enhancing learning and ensuring access to information for all. For more information, visit www.ala.org.
