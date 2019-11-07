A leading education research publisher, SR Education Group, has released its 2020 rankings for the best online colleges. The group named Highland Community College third most affordable in the national ranking for online associate degrees.
The company researched 1,943 online colleges in order to determine the best online schools in the nation. The rankings highlight colleges providing online degrees with the best return on investment, using alumni salary data from pay and tuition rates from official school websites.
“Highland is proud to be recognized nationally for the value we provide our students,” said Highland Community College President, Deborah Fox.
The methodology for these rankings employs median mid-career salary data, as well as manually researched tuition rates and degree offerings.
“In our 10th year of publishing college rankings, we are proud to lead the way in offering the most accurate, comprehensive, and accessible rankings for online students. We know that program costs and return on investment are two objectives, important factors to current students. This is why we have spent the past year researching over 1,900 schools to highlight the best online colleges of 2020,” Sung Rhee, CEO of SR Education Group.
