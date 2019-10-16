The Highland Community College Alpha Zeta Gamma chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) attended the Kansas & Nebraska regional leadership conference on Sept. 20 & 21 at Kansas City Kansas Community College.
Harry Moeller and Margy Heddens, PTK advisors, attended with Molly Porter, PTK President, of Atchison, Kansas, Madison Schmitt, PTK Vice President of Scholarship, of Horton, Kansas, and Austin Tounsand, PTK Vice President of Fellowship, of Savannah, Mo.
The conference theme, The PTK Key: Unlock the Opportunity, brought guest speakers including James Elliott, an International President, Bill D. Cordes, the author of "The YOGOWYPI Factor," Amanda Williams, the Director of the Learning Commons at KCKCC and Dan Meers, the KC Wolf, mascot of the Kansas City Chiefs. Students also took the Clifton strengths assessment from Gallup.
