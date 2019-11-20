The Wamego Highland Community College Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Chapter, Beta Nu Omega attended the Honors in Action Conference the weekend of Nov. 1.
The Kansas-Nebraska Regional PTK Honors in Action conference, held in Lincoln, Nebraska, focused on service projects, lectures, games, college recruiting opportunities and speakers.
“We returned to campus with new ideas and a more positive perspective on how to change the world one student to the next. We hope we are able to attend the next conference to learn more about becoming a better student and leader,” said Luisa Honeywell, Assistant to the Public Relations Officer in the Beta Nu Omega chapter of PTK and HCC student from Wamego.
Speakers spoke to the group on overcoming obstacles and wellbeing. Curt Tomasevicz, an Olympic gold medalist for the American Bobsled Team spoke on overcoming and facing your fears. Dr. JoAnne Owens-Nauslar, President of the National Association for Sport and Physical Education, and S.H.A.P.E America discussed wellness and how it affects wellbeing.
Chapters also packaged meals to be distributed to the homeless.
