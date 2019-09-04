The Highland Community College Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11 in the David Reist Administration Building Conference Room on the Highland Campus.
The Board will discuss debt issuance for the diesel technology building and refinancing existing debt service. There will be no other formal actions taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.