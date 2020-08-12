Highland Community College’s Erica Whearty is a member of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) on the Wamego Campus. Whearty is one of 207 PTK members named a 2020 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
“As the President of her chapter, Erica has been leading the charge to grow the chapter. I am proud of her efforts as a leader and I am proud of her selection as a 2020 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar,” said Joseph Koons, Director of the Wamego Center.
The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship helps new PTK members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. Scholars are encouraged to assume leadership roles by participating in Society programs and are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service, and leadership potential. Nearly 700 applications were received.
A total of $207,000 is awarded through the Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program. The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation provides $200,000 in funding for the scholarships, with $25,000 set aside for members who are veterans or active members of the United States military. The remaining amount is supported by donations to the PTK Foundation and provides seven Global Leaders of Promise Scholarships, earmarked for international students.
“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, President of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. “We are proud to partner with PTK to make it possible for more deserving students to achieve their educational goals and support tomorrow’s leaders of the global community.”
The funds provided by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation not only aid college completion but also give students the opportunity to engage in Society programs and develop leadership skills to become future leaders in their communities.
“Research shows that PTK members are four times more likely to complete a college degree than their peers,” said Dr. Monica Marlowe, Executive Director of the PTK Foundation. “The Leaders of Promise Scholarships recognize students for what they have achieved already and assure that financial need isn’t an obstacle to achieving their academic goals.”
PTK is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges. Learn more at ptk.org.
