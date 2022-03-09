The Hiawatha High School Headliners show choir earned some hardware at the Platt County Showcase of Excellence on Saturday.
The Headliners earned a second-place trophy with their performance of three tunes - part of a Pentatonix arrangement also performed at this week's Spring Vocal Concert - "Na Na Na," "Run to You" and "Sing" with solos by Mackenzie Gormley, Sapphyre Miller, Kiara Stone and Lukin Searcy. Other members who participated in Saturday's Showcase included Asthon Roberds, Bailey Pierce, Jacob Rieger, Nivana Petersen, Paige Stover, Sutton Diller and Tyler Davis. Natalie Hackler also provided accompaniment on the piano.
Director Josh May said he was very pleased with Saturday's performance, which was judged by three adjudicators and was also evaluated by a college clinician who met with the group following to give advice, praise and constructive criticism.
"The main goal for this weekend was for the students to obtain some experience competing against and watching other show choirs of an equal and higher caliber," said Mr. May, a graduate of Northwest Missouri State University where he was a part of the performing show choir there - The Madraliers. "I wanted to show them that there is so much more to what we do than just what is rehearsed in the classroom."
Mr. May said after our performance, he and the students met with clinician Dr. Chris Kindle of State Fair Community College.
"He worked with the students and had some very insightful ideas to make our set better," Mr. May said. "The adjudicators had very constructive comments about how to improve our choreography and different ideas to implement into our program."
The adjudicators also had some very positive comments for the Headliners, who came in second to Cameron (Mo.) High School by just 40 points.
"Dr. Kindle said that our sound exceeded the number of students that were present," he said, noting that he brought 11 Headliners to the competition. "Adjudicator Mike Pierson from Rock Bridge High School said that our group had great energy and excitement throughout our set."
The Headliners, Concert Choir and General Choir had their Spring Concert Tuesday night and will have another concert in early May. They also have several competitions in April.
