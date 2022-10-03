The Hiawatha Headliners pulled out all the stops Sunday night when they put on a fall performance for their annual fundraiser "Songfest."

Each fall, the high school audition-only show choir, puts on the Songfest as a fundraiser to raise money to help cover the cost of their performance attire. This fall's event was Sunday evening at the First Baptist Church of Hiawatha. The show choir of 21 students brought in a crowd of nearly 250 for the soup, auction of pies and, of course, music.

