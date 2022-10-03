Headliner boys performed "The Longest Time," accompanied by Natalie Hackler and Director Josh May. From left, Hackler, Garrett Morey, Tagen Diller, Gabrial Johnson, Israel Ross, Lukin Searcy, Gavin Noll, Micah Oldham, Cameron Boswell and Xavier Oldham.
The Hiawatha Headliners pulled out all the stops Sunday night when they put on a fall performance for their annual fundraiser "Songfest."
Each fall, the high school audition-only show choir, puts on the Songfest as a fundraiser to raise money to help cover the cost of their performance attire. This fall's event was Sunday evening at the First Baptist Church of Hiawatha. The show choir of 21 students brought in a crowd of nearly 250 for the soup, auction of pies and, of course, music.
The Headliners performed two selections - kicking off the show with "Ease on Down the Road," from The Wiz and getting a resounding applause and some cat whistles for their spooky season performance of Hocus Pocus' "I Put a Spell On You," as a grand finale, featuring soloists Zoey Hedrick, Grace Morey, Lukin Searcy and Israel Ross.
In addition, Headliner girls performed "Home," and the boys "The Longest Time," and the senior girls ensemble "Big Spender."
Vocal Director Josh May - who is a 2013 graduate of Hiawatha High School - performed as well, singing "Out There," from "The Hunchback of Notre Dame."
Music department accompanist/assistant Natalie Hackler was accompanied by HCC vocal instructor Shayna Leahy for a performance of "Poor Unfortunate Souls" from "Little Mermaid."
Individual performances included:
Gabrielle Arellano performed "Moral of the Story."
Allera Roberts performing "My Man" from "Funny Girl."
Gavin Noll performed "Cough Syrup."
Israel Ross performed "Send in the Clowns."
Siblings Grace and Garrett Morey performed "Somewhere Only We Knew."
Lukin Searcy on guitar and Tori Wist on piano performed "Smoke Signals" and Searcy offered a solo performance of "Happiness," playing piano. Wist played guitar and sang "Slow Dancing in the Dark."
