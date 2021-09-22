The Hiawatha High School Headliners are planning the annual Songfest on Oct. 3.
This is an event held every year that involves parents and students who put on a traditional fall meal and entertain the guests with music to raise funds to purchase performance attire for the year's events.
This year's Songfest will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3 at the First Baptist Church in Hiawatha.
A variety of soups, relishes and desserts will be included in the $10 ticket, and there will also be a pie auction.
Tickets are available for purchase through any Headliner student, by calling 913-558-8328 or by contacting Josh May, vocal instructor, by emailing josmay@usd415.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.