It was a packed house for the Hiawatha High School vocal music group Headliners annual Songfest Sunday night.
Songfest was put on pause last year due to COVID, but this year approximately 130 people came out to support the Headliners for the traditional soup and dessert meal, lots of musical entertainment and a pie auction.
This event is typically sponsored by parents of the Headliners as a fundraising event to raise money for performance attire for the musical group.
The Headliners performed two numbers - "Rosanna" and "I'm Still Standing," along with a senior number "Homeward Bound." A girls ensemble performed "Butterfly Fly Away," accompanied by HHS music instructor Josh May on acoustic guitar, and a boys ensemble performed "Good Golly, Miss Molly."
Several individuals and duos performed as well, including Mackenzie Gormley and Kira Stone with "Anything You Can Do I Can Do Better;" Lukin Searcy on piano with "Every Way;" Nivana Petersen with "Redemption Song," Kiara Stone with "Talking to the Moon;" Thomas Roberds with "Good Kid;" Anthony Brown with "All of Me;" Bailey Pierce with "Stone Cold;" and Sapphyre Miller with "Fix You."
