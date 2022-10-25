Red Hawk logo

On Oct. 1, 1908 Henry Ford introduced the Model T.

The Model T was introduced to the world in 1908 because Ford wanted an affordable, simple to operate, and durable car. Model T’s were sold by the Ford Motor Company from 1908 to 1927. It was the earliest effort to make a car that most people could actually buy. Modern cars were first built in 1885 in Germany by Karl Benz. However, just because they were available, didn’t mean that ordinary people could afford them.

