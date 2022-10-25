On Oct. 1, 1908 Henry Ford introduced the Model T.
The Model T was introduced to the world in 1908 because Ford wanted an affordable, simple to operate, and durable car. Model T’s were sold by the Ford Motor Company from 1908 to 1927. It was the earliest effort to make a car that most people could actually buy. Modern cars were first built in 1885 in Germany by Karl Benz. However, just because they were available, didn’t mean that ordinary people could afford them.
The Model T was actually affordable and it became so popular at one point that a majority of Americans owned one, directly helping rural Americans become more connected with the rest of the country and leading to the numbered highway system. The manufacturing needs of the Model T went hand in hand with Ford’s revolutionary modernization of the manufacturing process.
Released on Oct. 1, 1908, the Ford Model T was a self-starting vehicle with a left-sided steering wheel, featuring an enclosed four-cylinder engine with a detachable cylinder head and a one-piece cylinder block. Fashioned from vanadium alloy steel, it offered superior strength despite its lightweight. It also featured a generous ground clearance that could take the worst roads, which made it particularly enticing to rural drivers.
The Model T was the first Ford with all its parts built by the company itself. Selling for $850, it was considered a reasonable value, though still slightly higher than the income of the average American worker. Ford’s goal was to continue lowering prices. After selling 10,607 Model Ts, Ford announced that the company would cease to sell the Model R or Model S cars, famously remarking that "Any customer can have a car painted any color that he wants so long as it is black." After much hesitation by Ford, it was announced in 1927 that Model Ts would no longer be manufactured. The new Ford called Model A debuted in December after having to scrap 40 thousand tools that could only be used to build Model T’s.
