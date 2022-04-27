Hiawatha Elementary School first and third grade students performed a musical concert under the direction of instructor Heidi Diller on Tuesday night.
The concert was held at the high school auditorium and featured first graders singing "Nursery Rhymes with a Twist" and the third graders sang songs honoring "Unsung Heroes-Songs to Salute the School Staff."
Nursery Rhyme selections included "Itsy Bitsy Spider," "Shoe-Shoe Sha-Boogie," "Old King col/Hey Diddle Hoedown," "Wee Willie Winkie," "Pat-A-Cake," "Rock-A-Bye Baby," "I'm a Little Teapot" and "Twinkle, Twinkle March."
Unsung Heroes selections included "Super Secretary!" 'Dewey' Think You're Wonderful?," "Custodians, We Appreciate You!," "Call the Nurse!," "Happy Principal's Day!," "The Driver of the Bus," "The Office of the Counselor" and "You're Good for Us!"
Both groups came back together on stage for a final song "Everyday Heroes."
