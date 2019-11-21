The Hiawatha Elementary School students celebrated turkeys and fall in their Fall Festival concert Tuesday night at the high school auditorium.
Second graders performed songs such as "Honoring All Turkeys," "A Turkey Followed Me Home," "The Turkey Woogie," "Whacky Gobbler," "The Turkey Tango," "What Turkeys Have For Thanksgiving," "Hip Hop Turkeys" and "The Gobble Song."
The fourth graders performed a Fall Festival theme with songs "Autumn'isA Feelin'," "October Rocktober," "Mad Hatter Day," "Harvest Hoedown," "The Big Game," "Patriotic Medley," "Did You Ever Want to Be the President," "Winter's On Its Way," "You are Our Heroes."
