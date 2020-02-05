HES Award

These students were chosen for the HES Award Lunch for January. They are pictured with Superintendent Lonnie Moser, back. Students pictured in front (l-r), Jaxson Patterson, Samea Williams, Zachary Hansen, Sophia Lagroon, Kinnley Johnson, Leo Simmer and Austin Buser; back, Kayla Jenkins, Aya McPeak, Lonnie Moser, Jackson Moore.

 Submitted

The Hiawatha Elementary School is excited about a new program there.

Principal Paul Carver said they are recognizing individual students' positive behavior during the school day.

"When a student's positive behavior is noticed by a staff member, they can receive a nomination for the HES Award," Carver said.

The award is a two-part certificate where the student takes home the top of the page to hang up on the fridge and the bottom portion is put into a drawing.

'We will draw from our HES Award earners once a month," Carver said. "If drawn, our PTO is sponsoring a pizza lunch for 2 students from grades K-4."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.