The Hiawatha Elementary School is excited about a new program there.
Principal Paul Carver said they are recognizing individual students' positive behavior during the school day.
"When a student's positive behavior is noticed by a staff member, they can receive a nomination for the HES Award," Carver said.
The award is a two-part certificate where the student takes home the top of the page to hang up on the fridge and the bottom portion is put into a drawing.
'We will draw from our HES Award earners once a month," Carver said. "If drawn, our PTO is sponsoring a pizza lunch for 2 students from grades K-4."
