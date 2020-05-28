Though hopes for a memorable graduation will hang in the air until later in June, the school year, and with it, the high school careers of Hiawatha’s Class of 2020, drew to a close last week. With the passing of graduation’s originally-scheduled date, HHS released the names of its senior honorees.
In sports and extracurricular activities: Michael Abeita and Seth Baurle were named letter-earners in tennis, Jace Grubb, Andrew Lierz, Michael Moreno and Kade Tollefson won letters in baseball, Austyn Koch, August Koerperich and Katey Lay lettered in softball, Madison Gilbert, Matthew Shafer and Kaysi Overdick earned letters in track, Cass Kreie and Nathan Stroud won letters in forensics, and Blake Gormley, Annaliese Jeschke and Mason Ward received letters in golf. Cass Kreie and Jasmine Wooddell were honored as Senior Artists of the Year, and Hunter Moore earned the Senior Musician Award.
Camron Baker, Brandon Blanton, Taylor Hughes, Nathan King and Kowen Kopp all earned Highland Community College Technical Center Honor Cords, while Seth Baurle and August Koerperich earned the KSHSAA Citizenship Award. Earning the President’s Education Award for Academic Excellence were Michael Abeita, Madison Gilbert, Jaye Hrencher, Emme Leupold, Maggie Saul, Kaysi Overdick, Seth Baurle, Codi Mueller, Kade Tollefson and Hunter Moore. Earning the President’s Education Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement were Hunter Moore, Jagert Ernzen, Paige Simmons, Seth Bauerle, Nicole Mackey, John Finch, Cass Kreie, Katlyn Thomas, Ayden Eccles, Nathan King, Jasmine Wooddell and Hanna Murphy.
Michael Abeita was named a 2020 Governor’s Scholar. Codi Mueller earned the Dale M. Dennis Excellence in Education Award. Michael Abeita, Madison Gilbert, Jaye Hrencher, Emme Leupold and Maggie Saul were named Kansas Honor Scholars. Completing the Kansas State Scholars Curriculum were Michael Abeita, Seth Baurle, Madison Gilbert, Jaye Hrencher, Emme Leupold, Codi Mueller and Katlyn Thomas.
Earning the American Citizenship Award: were Madison Gilbert, Jaye Hrencher, Seth Baurle, Dylan Rutland, Robert Benavidez, Chelsey Siebenmorgen, Tyler Brockhoff, August Koerperich, Brooklyn Rutland, Matthew Shafer, Kyle Davis and Blake Gormley. Named as Citizenship Honors Graduates were Michael Abeita, Seth Baurle, Tyler Brockhoff, Madison Gilbert, Blake Gormley, Jace Grubb, Jaye Hrencher, August Koerperich, Emme Leupold, Codi Mueller, Kaysi Overdick, Maggie Saul and Mason Ward.
Graduating Cum Laude were: Tyler Brockhoff and Hunter Moore. Graduating Magna Cum Laude were Seth Baurle, Codi Mueller, Kaysi Overdick and Kade Tollefson. Graduating Suma Cum Laude were Michael Abeita, Madison Gilbert, Jaye Hrencher, Emme Leupold and Maggie Saul.
