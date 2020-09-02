As Hiawatha schools get back in session, questions have arisen about athletic events and crowds.
The Hiawatha High School released COVID-19 protocol for football, volleyball, cross country, band and cheer with a goal to make all an enjoyable experience for all student athletes and keep those who enter the district facilities safe.
With this in mind, Hiawatha USD 415, has placed limits on the number of fans/spectators at our fall events.
Football:
* HHS Football players will receive *Four tickets each for spectators to enter the stadium.
* All coaches will receive *two tickets.
* Masks are Required when entering/exiting the stadium.
* Masks are Required in the proximity of the concession area.
* Masks are Optional in the stands provided social distancing can be maintained.
* Concessions will be offered with pre-packaged items only.
* No passes will be accepted.
* Spectators will not be allowed on the track.
* Entry tickets will not replace purchasing a ticket to attend the game.
Volleyball:
* Volleyball players will receive *two tickets each per player.
* All Coaches will receive *two tickets.
* Temperature will be taken for all players/fans at the front doors.
* Masks will be Required in all USD #415 facilities at all times. Practice social distancing when able.
* Concessions will be offered with pre-packaged items.
* No passes will be accepted.
* Entry tickets will not replace purchasing a ticket to attend the game.
* Home Fans will sit in the East end of the gym.
Band:
Band members will receive *two tickets to each home football game.
Dance:
Dance Team members will receive *two tickets to each football game.
Cheer:
Cheerleaders will receive *two tickets to each football game.
Cross Country:
* Spectators will be limited to immediate family members.
* Social distancing must be maintained.
* Fans will not be allowed to gather in team areas.
If your student is a member of two teams during the fall season, they will only receive one set of tickets on a single event night.
Each student-athlete for their respective sports, will not need a ticket. The additional tickets will be for parents/guardians/fans. In trying to keep all patrons safe, tickets will only be available from the student-athletes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.