The Hiawatha High School bands performed a Winter Concert on Thursday, Dec. 9 in the HHS auditorium.
Under the direction of instructor Jarod Estrada, the Jazz Band and Concert Bands performed four selections each.
The Jazz Band's performances included "You've Got a Friend in Me," "Carol of the Drum," "Silent Night" and "A Jazzy Merry Christmas."
The Concert Band performed "Highlights From Carmen," "White Christmas," "Edelweiss" and ended with "Christmas Carol Collage."
The Hiawatha Middle School band concert will be Monday, Dec. 20 at the HHS auditorium at 7 o'clock. The public is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.