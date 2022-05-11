Hiawatha High School bands presented their Spring Concert and Director Jarod Estrada gave out end-of-year awards.
The Jazz Band opened the concert with four selections - "The Way We Were," "This One's For Snoops," "Opus One," "Area 51."
The Concert Band performed "Deep Harmony," "Encanto," "Londonderry Air," "The Great Locomotive Chase," "Shenandoah" and "The Sinfonians."
Estrada recognized several students with awards - voted on by fellow students. Senior Nirvana Petersen received the Louie Armstrong Jazz award and senior Sydney Smith received the John Phillip Sousa award, along with the Hiawatha Music Club Scholarship.
Eli Hoschouer was voted MVP and awards were also given out for each grade as follows:
Most Improved: Devin Barbary
Outstanding Freshman: Tori Wist
Outstanding Sophomore: Grace Maze
Outstanding Junior: MJ Hageman
