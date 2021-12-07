Hiawatha High School vocal groups came together for a Winter Concert Monday evening at the school auditorium.
This year's concert reflected on traditions - such as the performance of the "Carol of the Bells" where school vocal alumni from Headliners and Tribal Fire music groups - were asked to join the Headliners on stage for the beautiful song.
The concert also brought some new music - including "Peace, Peace," which was sung by the combined choirs while the audience sang "Silent Night" at the same time for a beautiful Christmas harmony.
The combined choirs opened the program with "Sing Alleluiah, Sing Praise," and "Sing Gently," a new piece written by composer Eric Whitacre. HHS vocal music instructor Josh May read an excerpt by Whitacre about his reflections how COVID affected society and he felt the world should "sing gently" rather than raise conflict.
The General Choir was up next with "Sh-Boom" and "The River." Concert Choir followed with "Edge of Glory," And This Shall Be For Music," followed by "We got the Beat/You Can't Stop the Beat."
The Headliners were the final choir performance, following the traditional "Carol of the Bells" with some pop favorites "Rosanna," "Faithfully," and "I'm Still Standing."
"Peace, Peace," closed out the concert. The choirs are under the direction of instructor Josh May and he was accompanied by Natalie Hackler on piano and band instructor Jarod Estrada on drums.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.