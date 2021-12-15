This past Wednesday, Dec. 8, 20 students, along with teachers Kathy Lindstrom and Jeanie Wege, from Hiawatha High School, visited Kansas State University. They listened to an informative presentation and toured the campus, learning about the different majors offered and other benefits of the campus.
Maximus Hawks, a senior, shared his critiques and lessons learned. He said one thing that stuck out to him is “the tour guides said K-State is the happiest college.”
“How in the world do you measure happiness? What makes me happy could not be for you, I have also seen that for other colleges,” He continued. “It’s fun, but be serious, ask questions, and don’t feel that you have to prove anything to the school. You’re the customer, their job is to convince you to go to their school, not the other way around.”
The students were grateful for the opportunity to explore the University and learn more about what they want in their future.
