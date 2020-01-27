The Hiawatha High School Red Hawk Forensics Team kicked off competition Saturday in Sabetha with a third placing overall.
Coach Kate Miller gave a congratulations to the team members for their performances and medals earned.
Results are as follows:
* Duet Team Cass Kreie and Ethan Pruitt took first place and qualified for State Champs.
* Ethan Pruitt also placed 6th in his Humorous Solo.
* Jocelyn Dvorak placed first in Impromptu speaking, qualifying for State Champs!
* Jenna Madere placed 5th with a powerful Prose piece and took 6th in Poetry, qualifying her for State Festival on both categories.
* Senior Nathan Stroud who places 5th with his timely Poetry reading, qualifying him for State Festival.
* New to the team this year, Ati Hoschover shined with her Prose selection placing 6th and qualifying her for State Festival.
