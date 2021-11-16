This past Monday, Nov. 15, Hiawatha High School began its annual Thankful Tree in preparation for Thanksgiving. KAY’s club planned and executed this event by putting a tree in the high school commons and handing out leaves to each of the advisories, where each student was asked to fill out a leaf in the spirit of the upcoming holiday. These leaves were then collected to be placed on the tree for display. If the entire advisory filled out a leaf, they were rewarded a treat.
This year, KAY’s took a slightly different approach to their tree. Mrs. Schuetz, the KAY’s club sponsor, shares why, “KAY’s have always done the leaves during lunch to whoever wanted to, but we are hoping everyone will participate this year. I believe COVID has impacted us during the last two years and hardships have come about. We want the kids to just think about why they are thankful.”
During the week, students at HHS also had the opportunity to take part in the canned food drive, sponsored by Student Council, in order to increase gratitude for all that they have and raise food for families who can not afford it. Participation was encouraged with a friendly advisory competition and the promise of early release on November 23 for students who brought three cans. All collections will be donated to the local food pantry at the First Baptist Church in Hiawatha.
Students have been encouraged to participate throughout the week, not to earn a prize, but to show gratitude and remember the importance of being thankful. KAY’s and Student Council members hope their efforts will help Hiawatha High School go into this Holiday season with a spirit of thankfulness.
