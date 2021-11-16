Veterans Day, Nov. 11, is a day that we celebrate all who have served in the United States Military. Hiawatha High School FFA held their annual Veterans Day Program, inviting students from the high school and middle school, as well as veterans from the community.
I had a great opportunity to interview Mr. Aaron Pietrzak, a local Army Veteran. Mr. Pietrzak served several years in the United States Army and is now helping our community more than ever.
When I asked him how his time in the Military affected him, he had this to say. ¨Before the Military, I had no idea where my life was going, but I knew it wasn't going in a good direction. I made friends that put a new meaning to the word friends. Friends that to this day would drop what they are doing and travel around the world to help if I needed it. I was able to see things that very few get to. It also taught me to follow a leader, but also not to be scared to lead.¨
Mr. Pietrzak joined the military a few months after the events of 9/11.
“I, like so many others, felt the need to do what we could to not let that happen again," he said.
Finally, when asked what advice he could give to someone wanting to join the Military he said ”Do it! You will not regret it, I don't at all. I have stories that I will remember for the rest of my life, not all good, but none I would change."
On behalf of everyone at Hiawatha High school, we would like to thank the Veterans who joined us at our annual program and we thank all Veterans for serving this country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.