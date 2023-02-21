The Hiawatha High School hosted the annual KAY’s Unit Conference on Feb. 15 at the Hiawatha Fisher Center. KAY’s stands for Kansas Association of Youth.
In KAY’s, members take part in activities that promote character building, leadership training, and service activities. This year's theme for the KAY’s conference was “Establish the BLOCKS to BUILD your school and community.” There were 10 different schools in attendance including Hiawatha High School. These schools are Highland- Doniphan West Junior/ Senior High, Holton High School, Holton Middle School, Leavenworth High School, Atchison Middle School, Effingham- Atchison Co. Comm. High School, Horton High School, Hoyt- Royal Valley High School, and Sabetha High School.
During the conference, the attending schools took part in several activities. They were also entertained with a performance by the Hiawatha Hawkettes. Stacy Jasper, Director of Hiawatha Parks and Recreation and Sarah Kleopfer, Administrator, Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau were guest speakers at the event. Jasper discussed her work involving kids and families in the community such as sports, dates with dad, kits/ goodies, and many other activities. Kleopfer works for the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau and informed the schools about how she gets the community to come together to put together the Maple Leaf Festival and Halloween Queen events. She also promotes the “shop locally” with all the businesses in Hiawatha.
