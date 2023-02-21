Red Hawk logo

The Hiawatha High School hosted the annual KAY’s Unit Conference on Feb. 15 at the Hiawatha Fisher Center. KAY’s stands for Kansas Association of Youth.

In KAY’s, members take part in activities that promote character building, leadership training, and service activities. This year's theme for the KAY’s conference was “Establish the BLOCKS to BUILD your school and community.” There were 10 different schools in attendance including Hiawatha High School. These schools are Highland- Doniphan West Junior/ Senior High, Holton High School, Holton Middle School, Leavenworth High School, Atchison Middle School, Effingham- Atchison Co. Comm. High School, Horton High School, Hoyt- Royal Valley High School, and Sabetha High School.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.