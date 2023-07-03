Paige

HHS student Paige Mueller has found a passion for broadcasting through a JAG-K internship.

Hiawatha High School student Paige Mueller decided to take a chance when an opportunity to job shadow at a local radio station was offered at her school. She wasn’t sure it would interest her, but she gave it a shot.

Mueller’s voice is now heard over the airwaves throughout northeast Kansas. And through Jobs for America’s Graduates-Kansas (JAG-K), she has found her passion.

