Hiawatha High School is in search of volunteer opportunities for Community Service Day, which has been set for April 7.
If you are interested, or know of someone who would benefit from these services, please contact Chris Diller by phoning the High School at (785) 742-3312 or emailing at cdiller@usd415.org.
