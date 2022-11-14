Every year at Hiawatha High school, a career day is organized by Hiawatha High School Guidance Counselor, Mrs. Waggoner, for students in grades 5-12 to attend. This year the career expo was held on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
“Career day is a great opportunity to learn about multiple careers and what may or may not interest you,” said Hayden Brown, HHS junior.
Several local businesses took part in career day such as Amberwell Hiawatha, Hiawatha Police Department and KANZA Mental Health. The newest addition and very popular place in town, The Hiawatha Creamery, also presented at career day with their session, “Small Business Start Up.”
“We are excited and looking forward to sharing our passion and purpose for The Hiawatha Creamery with our youth at career day!" said Ryan Meininger, one of the co-owners of the Creamery. "Hopefully we can spark some interest and excitement for them to one day become small business owners!”
At their session they discussed expenses, inventory and the basics of operating a small business. They also asked multiple student groups what they would like to see more of at The Hiawatha Creamery. Sophomore Allera Roberts mentioned that she would like to see more pie options and winter flavors at The Hiawatha Creamery.
Hiawatha High School would like to thank all the businesses who took part in the career expo!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.