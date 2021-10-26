Over the past week, students across the country celebrated Red Ribbon Week. This event, held annually since 1988, is used to raise awareness to the importance of remaining drug-free.
Graycen Ferris, KAY’s Club President at Hiawatha High School, shares her thoughts on the matter.
“I think it's super important that students learn about the dangers that drugs bring and how saying no is always an option.”
Sutton Diller, KAY’s Club Secretary, adds, “I feel that this week is important because it educates students on all of the downsides of using drugs. I feel that Red Ribbon Week helps to promote a healthy lifestyle and all the positives that come with that.”
The students said no to drugs over the week by participating in the theme days, similar to Homecoming Spirit Week. Monday, HHS “[Gave] Drugs the Boot” by wearing western wear; with Tuesday’s theme, “Peace Out to Drugs” and tie dye; Wednesday, students “Travel[ed] Drug Free”, and wore tourist attire; Thursday, HHS made sure to “Lei Off Drugs” by dressing Hawaiian; and on Friday, students ended the week by wearing Red for a Red Ribbon Rally.
KAY’s executive officers and board members, with the help of their sponsor, Mrs. Schuetz, put on this year’s Red Ribbon Week.
