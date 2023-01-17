SAFE

Hiawatha students participating in the SAFE program include (l-r) Bradyn Newell, Ashton Rockey and Annika Reschke.

 Hawkeye staff

On Friday, Jan. 13, students at Hiawatha High School made a pledge to always wear their seatbelt when they enter a car. This is a campaign from the organization SAFE (Seatbelts Are For Everyone).

SAFE is an organization that has a goal to reduce motor vehicle crashes and fatalities through the usage of seatbelt wearing among students. To achieve this goal, this program includes measurable objectives. The first measurable objective is to increase teen seatbelt use annually. The next objective is to increase educational reach for all ages regarding traffic safety issues.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.