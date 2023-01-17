On Friday, Jan. 13, students at Hiawatha High School made a pledge to always wear their seatbelt when they enter a car. This is a campaign from the organization SAFE (Seatbelts Are For Everyone).
SAFE is an organization that has a goal to reduce motor vehicle crashes and fatalities through the usage of seatbelt wearing among students. To achieve this goal, this program includes measurable objectives. The first measurable objective is to increase teen seatbelt use annually. The next objective is to increase educational reach for all ages regarding traffic safety issues.
The third is to increase seatbelt use in each SAFE community from baseline survey to education, enforcement, and final survey each year. The fourth objective is to ensure that evaluation results are an integral part of program planning and problem identification. Last but not least, is to develop a local partnership with law enforcement and traffic safety advocates.
Students at HHS made a pledge to always wear their seatbelts when they enter a car. The same selected students from the previous SAFE event that was held just a few months ago assisted during the lunch time campaign. Seniors Sydney Pederson and Ashton Rockey, Juniors Grace Maze and Terrell Hale, Sophomores Annika Reschke and Bradyn Newell, and Freshmen Kaeleigh Ruckman and Tagen Diller had students sign the pledge to always wear your seatbelt during lunch last Friday. After students made that pledge they were automatically entered into a monthly drawing.
One hundred twenty-three schools and 53 counties in the state of Kansas that participate in the SAFE program. In Brown County, both Hiawatha High School and Horton High School participate in the SAFE program.
