During the week of Oct. 10, Hiawatha High School participated in SAFE (Seatbelts Are For Everyone). The goal of SAFE is to reduce motor vehicle crashes and fatalities through increased usage of seatbelt wearing among students. To achieve that goal, this program includes measurable objectives.

The first measurable objective is to increase teen seatbelt use annually. The next objective is to increase educational reach for all ages regarding traffic safety issues. The third is to increase seatbelt use in each SAFE community from baseline survey to education, enforcement, and final survey each year. The fourth objective is to ensure that evaluation results are an integral part of program planning and problem identification. Last but not least, is to develop a local partnership with law enforcement and traffic safety advocates.

