During the week of Oct. 10, Hiawatha High School participated in SAFE (Seatbelts Are For Everyone). The goal of SAFE is to reduce motor vehicle crashes and fatalities through increased usage of seatbelt wearing among students. To achieve that goal, this program includes measurable objectives.
The first measurable objective is to increase teen seatbelt use annually. The next objective is to increase educational reach for all ages regarding traffic safety issues. The third is to increase seatbelt use in each SAFE community from baseline survey to education, enforcement, and final survey each year. The fourth objective is to ensure that evaluation results are an integral part of program planning and problem identification. Last but not least, is to develop a local partnership with law enforcement and traffic safety advocates.
Hiawatha High School partnered with J.D. Clary from the Brown County Sheriff’s office, to put on this two-day event. Seniors Sydney Pederson and Ashton Rockey, Juniors Grace Maze and Terrell Hale, Sophomores Annika Reschke and Bradyn Newell, and Freshmen Kaeleigh Ruckman and Tagen Diller all participated in SAFE. The selected students observed the main entrances of the middle and high school parking lot and/or drop off area, taking data of drivers and passengers who were properly buckled.
They also took data on driver distractedness. This data will be used for the baseline survey. Over the next several months, the selected students will monitor the same locations 2 more times in hopes to increase awareness on seatbelt safety and driver distractedness. The baseline survey was 85%. This number may seem high but that means 15% of drivers and passengers that were surveyed, were not wearing a seatbelt and/or were distracted. After the SAFE program has completed its last survey in March, we will release the final data. Between now and March, HHS will take part in campaigns to raise awareness in hopes to increase seatbelt use and decrease driver distractions.
