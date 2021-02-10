Amid the highly-anticipated preparations for the 2021 Winter Homecoming, students at HHS have elected Mitch Bryan, Makayla Pilcher, Dylan “DJ” Sample, Abigail Lowe, Jack Rosa and Nicole Stueve as their Homecoming Court.
Nominee Abigail Lowe describes her thoughts on the honor.
“I was so excited when I heard the news,” she said. “Since I was a little girl, like most, I wanted to be a princess. Homecoming royalty is the closest thing to that; whether I win or not, I am extremely grateful that I was nominated.”
Jack Rosa adds, “It was super exciting to be a part of the winter homecoming court.”
Upon receiving the news of the nomination, Nicole Stueve said she was excited.
“We all got called to the office, and I was like, ‘Well, I could be either in trouble, or nominated.’ I was hoping it was the second option… I was really excited,” she said.
This year’s nominees represent a wide range of activities within the school. Bryan and Pilcher both play basketball, Lowe and Stueve are a part of the cheer squad, Sample participates in Scholar’s Bowl and Powerlifting, and Rosa is in Pep Band. In addition to these, all six nominees are members of the National Honor Society, as well as many other activities.
The King and Queen are set to be crowned at halftime of the boy’s varsity basketball game. The Hawks will battle the Holton Wildcats for Friday’s Homecoming showdown.
