Where can you find a little bit of Hamilton, Wicked, Little Mermaid and Dear Evan Hansen all on one stage?
At Hiawatha High School's auditorium this past weekend for the musical "A Night of Broadway." Not your typical musical, this two-night production directed by vocal instructor Josh May and band instructor Jarod Estrada, showcased individual performances of musical numbers from popular Broadway musicals.
May - on guitar, and Estrada - on drums, joined piano accompanist Natalie Hackler to make up the music pit. Also assisting for the production was Shayna Leahy.
Senior Sidney Smith shared her wit as host, offering some fun stand-up for a few laughs as she introduced each performance.
Wicked was a popular choice as three songs were featured from that popular musical. Mackenzie Gormley performed "Defying Gravity," and Bailey Pierce performed "Popular" with assistance from a disgruntled wicked witch Gormley, who later switched to the Good Witch as she came together with Kiara Stone for the iconic "For Good."
Another popular choice was Hamilton, with two song selections - "The Schuyler Sisters" with some fun rap by Olivia Hawks, Zoey Hedrick, Allera Roberts and Tatum Vaughn and a rendition of "You'll Be Back" by Zoey Hedrick.
Dear Evan Hansen - a musical about one little lie that went extremely bad, according to Smith - was another favorite as two selections were highlighted - a haunting "You Will be Found" by Sapphyre Miller and "For Forever" by Tori Wist.
Lukin Searcy joined Allera Roberts on guitar for her performance of "Superboy and the Invisible Girl" from the musical Next to Normal and Olivia Hawks sat behind an ocean wave for a performance of the Disney favorite 'Part of Your World" from Little Mermaid.
Don Ingram and Remy Killman came together for a performance of "Guys and Dolls" from that same musical and Bella Hedrick took the audience back for a performance of "Somewhere" from West Side Story.
Kiara Stone powered through "She Used to Be Mine" from the musical Waitress and Tatum Vaughn performed "Heart of Stone" from Six.
For a variety, two monologues were added to the mix of entertainment with Gavin Noll performing Woody Allen's "Confessions of a Burglar" and Athalia and Elias Hoschouer coming together for sibling fun in "Geniuses."
The production wouldn't be complete without lights, sound, props and a stage crew. On sound was Jeff May with other crew members: Paige Campbell, Anastasia Donato, Acacia Erdley, Michaela Gruber, Tyler Myers, Quilah Patterson, Chloe Thomas and Carter Heimen.
