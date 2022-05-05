Hiawatha High School held its second annual Post-Secondary Signing Day on Wednesday, March 17.
Family, friends, and teachers joined together to recognize students accomplishments as they signed to their choice post-secondary institute. Mrs. Waggoner called four seniors at a time to the auditorium stage, where she read the college, university, or military branch they will be attending, and they signed a certificate declaring their commitment to attend.
“It was nice to get recognized, especially since we do not do a lot of things for academic awards and stuff," said senior Asia Donato. "It made me feel more excited for what is to come!”
Seniors who participated included Kylie Nelson, Kyndra Lay, Sidney Johansen, Kevin Lock, Kiara Stone, Emma Bigham, Sheridan Jones, Carson Gilbert, Allison Arment, Dalton Simmer, Paige Stover, Joel Bryan, Mackenzie Gormley, Chloe Thomas, Ellie Hinton, Mikayla Simmons, Sydney Smith, Ati Hoschouer, Bailey Pierce, Jenna Madere, Carli Mueller, Asia Donato, and Kaylee Hinton. Plans ranged from Highland Community College to Ohio University and beyond. Regardless of where they chose to sign to, HHS’s Post-Secondary Signing Day is a unique way to recognize our seniors.
“This event is such an awesome way to recognize those students who have committed to post secondary education," said Mackenzie Gormley. "Typically those going to participate in sports in college are the only ones who sign. I appreciate the inclusiveness of this event!”
Prior to the signing itself, the high school was able to include all of the students in Post-Secondary Signing Day with a College Fair. During Guided Studies, classes went into the gym and had the opportunity to speak to a choice of 14 college representatives and five recruiters from different branches of the military.
“I felt like it was a good experience for us to get a feel for colleges that are close by," said sophomore Leah Kesler. "It gives us more options for what we want to do. I learned that there are different colleges that are cheaper than others, which is one big thing that I am looking for.”
