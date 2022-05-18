On Friday, May 13, Hiawatha High School held their annual senior award night. Seniors were awarded approximately $149,000 from 57 local scholarships. Students were also recognized by their teachers for outstanding work and dedication throughout the year.
The senior artist award is an award based on the devotion to art, quality of artwork, and involvement in art events. The recipient of this award was Kelley Tallent.
The senior musicians award for band was awarded to Nirvana Petersen and Sydney Smith. The senior choir award was awarded to Kiara Stone and Mackenzie Gormley.
The most active senior student for Agriculture was given to Allison Arment. She completed a total of 11 courses in the comprehensive Ag Pathway.
The outstanding senior student for social studies was Maximus Hawks. He has taken a number of social science courses throughout his high school career. He has consistently demonstrated a desire to not merely be informed, but to learn and understand the connectedness of our world history, culture traditions, and societal changes as well as what those elements potentially mean for our future.
The outstanding senior student for science was awarded for having an A in all science classes and for having increased interests in science throughout their high school career. This award was given to Anastasia Donato.
The outstanding senior student for business was awarded to Clara Lindstrom. She was awarded for her grades, organization skills, and the number of classes she has taken.
The outstanding senior student for marketing was awarded to Dalton Simmer for his grades, organization skills, and the number of classes he has taken.
The outstanding senior students for family and consumer science were Kelley Tallent and Colton McMullen. They were awarded for the number of courses enrolled in family consumer science, grade percentages, and overall positive attitude and participation in class.
The outstanding senior student for industrial technology was Michaela Gruber. She was awarded this award because she participated in industrial technology for at least 3 years, developed mastery of industry based skills, exhibited positive leadership skills in the lab environments, and produced projects which featured outstanding functionality, innovation design, and excellent craftsmanship.
Congratulations to the class of 2022!
