Sunday was a milestone for Hiawatha High School seniors - one that came about a month late.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, high school graduations were postponed. Some schools had virtual ceremonies, others postponed until June and July to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Hiawatha school officials made a decision to postpone the graduation after hearing input from graduating seniors and their parents. On Sunday, June 28, the ceremony was finally held in the HHS gymnasium. Each graduating senior was allowed 10 tickets for guests and families were encouraged to sit together and allow for social distancing with others.
Retiring advanced mathematics teacher was the special speaker for the event and Seth Bauerle sang a special song to his fellow graduates. There was not a receiving line this year, however many seniors planned private graduation celebrations.
Many Hiawatha High School seniors received scholarships for continuing education.
The scholarships have been sponsored by many local organizations, businesses, individuals and other groups to support the graduating seniors.
The following are honorary academic awards:
Cum Laude: Hunter Moore, Tyler Brockhoff
Magna Cum Laude: Kaysi Overdick, Codi Mueller, Seth Bauerle, Kade Tollefson
Summa Cum Laude: Michael Abeita, Madison Gilbert, Jaye Hrencher, Emme Leupold, Maggie Saul
The following is the list of scholarships awarded to the Class of 2020:
A.B. & Dana Foster Keith Scholarship: Michael Abeita
Agriculture Future of America: Kaysi Overdick and Codi Mueller
Allen and Mary Meyer Scholarship: Kade Tollefson
Bank of Blue Valley (MJ Bank): Hunter Moore
Brown County Farm Bureau Association: Taylor Hughes
Brown County Sheriff’s Memorial: Annaliese Jeschke, Katelyn Lay and Nicole Mackey
Todd Widman Memorial: Seth Bauerle
Brown County Veteran’s Honor Guard: Seth Bauerle, August Koerperich, Emme Leupold, Codi Mueller and Kade Tollefson
Carol Nigus: Jaye Hrencher
Chapter HU PEO: Emme Leupold and Maggie Saul
International PEU Star Scholarship: Madison Gilbert
Citizen’s State Bank: Michael Moreno
Dale Strahan: Mason Ward
Darlene J. Schilling Scholarship: Jace Grubb, Taylor Hughes and Michael Moreno
Delbert Larson Memorial: Tyler Brockhoff
Double the Love, Divide the Hate: Michael Abeita, Maggie Saul
Eugene & Virginia Ruth: Michael Abeita, Seth Bauerle, Tyler Brockhoff, Madison Gilbert, Jaye Hrencher, Annaliese Jeschke, August Koerperich, Emme Leupold, Hunter Moore, Codi Mueller, Hanna Murphy, Kaysi Overdick, Maggie Saul, Kade Tollefson and Mason Ward
Fahrendorff/Dickinson: Taylor Hughes
First United Methodist Church – Harry E. Miller Scholarship: John Finch
Genevieve Strahan: Jaye Hrencher
Gifford Scholarship: Seth Bauerle
Hiawatha Alumni Association: Michael Abeita, Seth Bauerle, Tyler Brockhoff, Madison Gilbert, August Koerperich, Codi Mueller, Kaysi Overdick and Kade Tollefson
Hiawatha District Education Association: Kaysi Overdick
Hiawatha FBLA: Tyler Brockhoff
Hiawatha High School Class of 1984-Four Year: Michael Abeita, Madison Gilbert, Jaye Hrencher, Emme Leupold, Michael Moreno, Maggie Saul, Paige Simmons, Kade Tollefson
Hiawatha High School FFA Alumni: Kaysi Overdick, Kade Tollefson
Jere Bruning Family FFA Leadership Award: Codi Mueller
National FFA: Ford Trucks/Build Ford Tough Scholarships-Hiawatha Ford: Blake Gormley
National FFA: John Deere Dealer Scholarships-Hiawatha Implement: Blake Gormley
National FFA: America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leadership Scholarship Program: Kade Tollefson
HHS Student Council: Madison Gilbert
Holle Farms: Kade Tollefson and Tyler Brockhoff
Jade Millwrights: August Koerperich and Michael Moreno
Jeffrey C. Hilton: Seth Bauerle
Kay L. Hilton: Katelyn Lay
Kiley Ramey Memorial: Taylor Hughes
Kiwanis Club: Seth Bauerle, August Koerperich, Katelyn Lay, Kade Tollefson
Marcena H. Onstott: Madison Gilbert and Nicole Mackey
Melissa “Missy” Dawn Rieger Memorial: Blake Gormley and Kaysi Overdick
Middlebrook: Katlyn Lay, Nicole Mackey, Kade Tollefson and Mason Ward
Nathan Paul Wright Memorial: Seth Bauerle
Paul A. & Daisy E. Schuneman: Madison Gilbert, Jaye Hrencher, August Koerperich, Emme Leupold, Robin Madere, Michael Moreno and Kaysi Overdick
Paul E. Rockey Memorial Scholarship: August Koerperich and Michael Moreno
Phyllis Jeanne Beyer Kidwell Scholarship: Samantha White
Powhattan American Legion 373: Katelyn Lay
Powhattan American Legion Auxiliary Wenger Post #373: Sage Meyer and Jace Grubb
Red Hawk Booster Club: Seth Bauerle, Tyler Brockhoff, Madison Gilbert, August Koerperich, Katelyn Lay, Kaysi Overdick
Roberta C. Burgert: Hunter Moore and Paige Simmons
Robinson American Legion Hedrick Moll Post 148 Scholarship: Annaliese Jeschke and Parker Winters
Roy L. & Aleta Moore: Michael Abeita, Seth Bauerle, Tyler Brockhoff, Sammie Chartier, Lillian Childs, John Finch, Madison Gilbert, Blake Gormley, Jace Grubb, Jaye Hrencher, Taylor Hughes, Annaliese Jeschke, August Koerperich, Katelyn Lay, Emme Leupold, Nicole Mackey, Sage Meyer, Hunter Moore, Michael Moreno, Codi Mueller, Hanna Murphy, Kaysi Overdick, Maggie Saul, Chelsey Siebenmorgen, Katlyn Thomas, Kade Tollefson, Mason Ward, Samantha White and Parker Winters
Ruth Cox Scholarship: Katelyn Thomas
Ruth Dannenberg in Memory of Norman Koelliker: Blake Gormley
Sarah E. Crow Scholarship: John Finch
State Farm: Michael Abeita, Tyler Brockhoff, Jaye Hrencher, Michael Moreno, Kade Tollefson and Maggie Saul
Susan McElroy Memorial: Seth Bauerle and Kaysi Overdick
