Sunday was a milestone for Hiawatha High School seniors - one that came about a month late.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, high school graduations were postponed. Some schools had virtual ceremonies, others postponed until June and July to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Hiawatha school officials made a decision to postpone the graduation after hearing input from graduating seniors and their parents. On Sunday, June 28, the ceremony was finally held in the HHS gymnasium. Each graduating senior was allowed 10 tickets for guests and families were encouraged to sit together and allow for social distancing with others.

Retiring advanced mathematics teacher was the special speaker for the event and Seth Bauerle sang a special song to his fellow graduates. There was not a receiving line this year, however many seniors planned private graduation celebrations.

Many Hiawatha High School seniors received scholarships for continuing education.

The scholarships have been sponsored by many local organizations, businesses, individuals and other groups to support the graduating seniors.

The following are honorary academic awards:

Cum Laude: Hunter Moore, Tyler Brockhoff

Magna Cum Laude: Kaysi Overdick, Codi Mueller, Seth Bauerle, Kade Tollefson

Summa Cum Laude: Michael Abeita, Madison Gilbert, Jaye Hrencher, Emme Leupold, Maggie Saul

The following is the list of scholarships awarded to the Class of 2020:

A.B. & Dana Foster Keith Scholarship: Michael Abeita

Agriculture Future of America: Kaysi Overdick and Codi Mueller

Allen and Mary Meyer Scholarship: Kade Tollefson

Bank of Blue Valley (MJ Bank): Hunter Moore

Brown County Farm Bureau Association: Taylor Hughes

Brown County Sheriff’s Memorial: Annaliese Jeschke, Katelyn Lay and Nicole Mackey

Todd Widman Memorial: Seth Bauerle

Brown County Veteran’s Honor Guard: Seth Bauerle, August Koerperich, Emme Leupold, Codi Mueller and Kade Tollefson

Carol Nigus: Jaye Hrencher

Chapter HU PEO: Emme Leupold and Maggie Saul

International PEU Star Scholarship: Madison Gilbert

Citizen’s State Bank: Michael Moreno

Dale Strahan: Mason Ward

Darlene J. Schilling Scholarship: Jace Grubb, Taylor Hughes and Michael Moreno

Delbert Larson Memorial: Tyler Brockhoff

Double the Love, Divide the Hate: Michael Abeita, Maggie Saul

Eugene & Virginia Ruth: Michael Abeita, Seth Bauerle, Tyler Brockhoff, Madison Gilbert, Jaye Hrencher, Annaliese Jeschke, August Koerperich, Emme Leupold, Hunter Moore, Codi Mueller, Hanna Murphy, Kaysi Overdick, Maggie Saul, Kade Tollefson and Mason Ward

Fahrendorff/Dickinson: Taylor Hughes

First United Methodist Church – Harry E. Miller Scholarship: John Finch

Genevieve Strahan: Jaye Hrencher

Gifford Scholarship: Seth Bauerle

Hiawatha Alumni Association: Michael Abeita, Seth Bauerle, Tyler Brockhoff, Madison Gilbert, August Koerperich, Codi Mueller, Kaysi Overdick and Kade Tollefson

Hiawatha District Education Association: Kaysi Overdick

Hiawatha FBLA: Tyler Brockhoff

Hiawatha High School Class of 1984-Four Year: Michael Abeita, Madison Gilbert, Jaye Hrencher, Emme Leupold, Michael Moreno, Maggie Saul, Paige Simmons, Kade Tollefson

Hiawatha High School FFA Alumni: Kaysi Overdick, Kade Tollefson

Jere Bruning Family FFA Leadership Award: Codi Mueller

National FFA: Ford Trucks/Build Ford Tough Scholarships-Hiawatha Ford: Blake Gormley

National FFA: John Deere Dealer Scholarships-Hiawatha Implement: Blake Gormley

National FFA: America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leadership Scholarship Program: Kade Tollefson

HHS Student Council: Madison Gilbert

Holle Farms: Kade Tollefson and Tyler Brockhoff

Jade Millwrights: August Koerperich and Michael Moreno

Jeffrey C. Hilton: Seth Bauerle

Kay L. Hilton: Katelyn Lay

Kiley Ramey Memorial: Taylor Hughes

Kiwanis Club: Seth Bauerle, August Koerperich, Katelyn Lay, Kade Tollefson

Marcena H. Onstott: Madison Gilbert and Nicole Mackey

Melissa “Missy” Dawn Rieger Memorial: Blake Gormley and Kaysi Overdick

Middlebrook: Katlyn Lay, Nicole Mackey, Kade Tollefson and Mason Ward

Nathan Paul Wright Memorial: Seth Bauerle

Paul A. & Daisy E. Schuneman: Madison Gilbert, Jaye Hrencher, August Koerperich, Emme Leupold, Robin Madere, Michael Moreno and Kaysi Overdick

Paul E. Rockey Memorial Scholarship: August Koerperich and Michael Moreno

Phyllis Jeanne Beyer Kidwell Scholarship: Samantha White

Powhattan American Legion 373: Katelyn Lay

Powhattan American Legion Auxiliary Wenger Post #373: Sage Meyer and Jace Grubb

Red Hawk Booster Club: Seth Bauerle, Tyler Brockhoff, Madison Gilbert, August Koerperich, Katelyn Lay, Kaysi Overdick

Roberta C. Burgert: Hunter Moore and Paige Simmons

Robinson American Legion Hedrick Moll Post 148 Scholarship: Annaliese Jeschke and Parker Winters

Roy L. & Aleta Moore: Michael Abeita, Seth Bauerle, Tyler Brockhoff, Sammie Chartier, Lillian Childs, John Finch, Madison Gilbert, Blake Gormley, Jace Grubb, Jaye Hrencher, Taylor Hughes, Annaliese Jeschke, August Koerperich, Katelyn Lay, Emme Leupold, Nicole Mackey, Sage Meyer, Hunter Moore, Michael Moreno, Codi Mueller, Hanna Murphy, Kaysi Overdick, Maggie Saul, Chelsey Siebenmorgen, Katlyn Thomas, Kade Tollefson, Mason Ward, Samantha White and Parker Winters

Ruth Cox Scholarship: Katelyn Thomas

Ruth Dannenberg in Memory of Norman Koelliker: Blake Gormley

Sarah E. Crow Scholarship: John Finch

State Farm: Michael Abeita, Tyler Brockhoff, Jaye Hrencher, Michael Moreno, Kade Tollefson and Maggie Saul

Susan McElroy Memorial: Seth Bauerle and Kaysi Overdick

