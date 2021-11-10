The month of October in Kansas is designated as College Application month. This month, all high school seniors are encouraged to apply to at least one college, university, or trade school.
The purpose of Apply Kansas month is to make sure all students understand how important education after high school is, as well as the importance of planning for the future. Students are also provided information on how to fund their education through scholarships, grants, loans, etc.
This event is a great way to help students who don’t have a solid plan after high school to get a better grasp on what they want to do as their career. Apply Kansas month couldn’t be put on at Hiawatha Schools without the hard work of the administration, counselor, faculty, staff and of course the hard work of this year's graduating class!
I personally have had a great time watching my senior friends choose where they want to go, and watch them get excited about the next chapter of their lives. While I’m a little sad my friends are splitting up and spreading out to their respective schools, I’m looking forward to keeping in touch with each and every one of them. I’m even more excited to start planning my life after high school and participating in next year's Apply Kansas month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.