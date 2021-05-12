Hiawatha High School’s theater and music departments performed “Grease” last weekend.
Friday night’s performance was on the south side of the courthouse steps and Saturday’s was moved in doors to the school auditorium due to weather.
The production was a family-friendly production and drew full audiences both nights. Nikki Stueve was cast as Sandy and Christian Shaffer as Danny, the couple from the movie “Grease.” The infamous T-Birds (called the Burger Palace Boys) and the Pink Ladies also were featured in this fun musical.
