On Dec. 17, staff members at Hiawatha High school participated in their annual Christmas food bags program.
This program brings all staff members together to fill up bags with food donated by the staff and then given to students in need before the holiday break. Staff member Kathy Lindstrom was able to give me more information about the history behind these Christmas food bags. The Christmas food bag program started in December of 2007 by Alan Jeffery, who was the principal at Hiawatha High School at the time, and Melissa Trujillo, who was the computer teacher at Hiawatha High School at the time.
“Melissa had a heart as big as Kansas with a vision to help some local families in our district who may struggle over the holidays,” said Kathy Lindstrom.
That same year, Ms.Trujillo asked each staff member if they would like to participate in this program. After getting staff members on board with the idea, she asked each staff member to bring a food item to be put in the bags. These bags contain non-perishable food items for families to enjoy over the holiday break. They also added a staff breakfast so that the staff could have some holiday fellowship before heading into the semester break.
Melissa Trujillo retired in 2016, asking Kathy Lindstrom if she would continue on with this program.
“When I first started, we donated 15 bags but now we are donating between 30-35 bags, so this program has been going strong,” Lindstrom said. ”I now even have some local organizations, and Melissa still donate towards our cause."
The Christmas food bag program has grown throughout the years and is now a tradition that all the staff members look forward to. All the staff members that participate in helping, gather early in the morning, fill these festive bags, and share a breakfast with each other before the school day starts.
This year, our high school choir teacher, Josh May, will be adding more holiday cheer to their day. High school choir will be caroling for the staff during their staff breakfast.
