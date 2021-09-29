The Hiawatha High School is launching a Humane Society Drive to raise donations.
People can bring two or more items to donate to the varsity home football game on Oct. 15 for free admission.
Items recommended for donations include: dry dog food, canned wet dog food, puppy training pads, dog treats, canned wet cat food, poop bags, Purex laundry detergent, latex-free disposable gloves, paper towels, small dog collars, Clorox wipes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.