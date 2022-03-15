Nirvana Petersen, a senior at Hiawatha High School, attended All-State Choir on Feb. 26 in Wichita. She qualified for All-State Choir in October after a rigorous audition process.
“The audition process and performance is no small feat for any level of musician. Students must work hard and have the motivation to prepare for the audition as well as the perseverance to learn the music mostly on their own. Every student chosen for All-State Choir is also required to attend rehearsal sessions prior to the concert that are 8-10 hours in length. Nirvana is an outstanding musician and deserves recognition for this achievement,” said Josh May, HHS Vocal Teacher.
The three day process of All-State Choir was meticulous and intimidating for most musicians. Students had two days of 8-hour rehearsals starting at 8 a.m., where most students had to learn the music by themselves. Most schools only had one student qualify, so they each had to prepare on their own.
Students also got to listen to a lecture from Clinician Anton Armstrong, the choir director. Petersen said Armstrong lectured students about the importance of keeping music in their lives as well as keeping things interesting.
Some of the songs students sang were "I Hear America singing," "Ave Maria," "God of Life," and "Fight Song." Petersen’s personal favorite was "When Thunder Comes," a song about civil rights.
She said her trip to All-State Choir was, “a very life giving experience… to perform with people I’ve never performed with before.”
